Retaggio Industries Set For BSE SME Debut With Neutral Market Expectations

Retaggio Industries shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Monday, with current grey market indications showing a muted premium at Rs 0 in the unlisted market.

This neutral stance aligns with the trend seen among most SME IPOs launched this year, which have typically shown nil to single-digit grey market premiums ahead of their market debuts.

The company's initial public offering received moderate interest with an overall subscription of nearly 2 times, primarily driven by retail investor participation.

Priced at Rs 25 per share, the offering successfully raised Rs 15 crore, with proceeds earmarked for debt repayment and fulfilling working capital requirements.

Retaggio Industries has established itself as a manufacturer and seller of diverse jewelry products, with a strong focus on serving the B2B segment.

The company's portfolio encompasses gold and diamond jewelry, precious stone items, designer pieces, and bullion products including coins and bars. The firm specializes in high-end, heritage jewelry that emphasizes craftsmanship and distinctive designs.

The company employs a sophisticated design and production process that begins with hand-drawn sketches influenced by nature, historical elements, and contemporary fashion trends.

These initial concepts are then transformed into 3D models using advanced technology, enabling precise refinements before advancing to production stages.

After design finalization, the company creates wax or resin models to develop molds used for casting jewelry in various precious metals including gold, silver, and platinum.

Each piece undergoes thorough polishing and finishing procedures to ensure premium quality, with skilled artisans carefully setting gemstones using specialized techniques such as prong or channel settings to guarantee durability and proper alignment.

Retaggio maintains a display center at its registered office and has built a reputation for successfully blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, while demonstrating strong commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainable practices.

Financial reports indicate the company achieved a net profit of Rs 81 lakh from an income of Rs 9.02 crore for the period ended September 2024.

