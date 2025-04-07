Joint Communiqué Released At Conclusion Of Cairo Trilateral Summit Between Jordan, Egypt, And France

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 7 (Petra) -- A joint communiqué was released at the conclusion of the trilateral summit held by His Majesty King Abdullah II, Egypt President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, and France President Emmanuel Macron in Cairo on Monday, according to a royal court statement.Following is the communiqué:"Joint Jordanian-Egyptian-French Communiqué at the Conclusion of the Cairo Trilateral SummitThe leaders of Egypt, France and Jordan held a trilateral summit in Cairo on Monday, 7 April 2025, on the grave situation in Gaza.In the context of the resumption of Israeli military strikes on Gaza, they called for an immediate return to the ceasefire, for the sake of the Palestinians to be protected and receive immediate and full humanitarian aid. They called for the implementation of the 19 January exchange deal guaranteeing the release of all hostages and detainees and ensuring security for all. Protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel as well as full access for the delivery of aid is an obligation under international law and international humanitarian law, and must be upheld.The leaders expressed alarm at the increasingly deteriorating situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and urged a stop to all unilateral measures that undermine the viability of the two-state solution and increase tensions. They also urged respect for the historical status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites.The leaders expressed their rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their land or any annexation of any Palestinian territory.In this regard, the leaders called for an international endorsement of the reconstruction plan for Gaza adopted by the Arab Summit held in Cairo on 4 March, as well as by the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation on 7 March, and discussed its effective implementation when it comes to security and governance. Leaders underlined that governance and maintaining order and security in Gaza, as well as in all Palestinian territory, shall come solely under the authority of an empowered Palestinian National Authority, with strong regional and international support. They expressed their readiness to assist in this prospect, in coordination with partners.They reiterated the need to articulate these efforts at the June conference to be chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, so as to build a clear political horizon for the implementation of the two-state solution.They expressed support for the Gaza reconstruction conference that will be held soon in Cairo.His Majesty King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi for convening this meeting."