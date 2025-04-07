Assurant Collaborates With Arbor Day Foundation And AT&T To Reforest Critical California Ecosystem

MENAFN - 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., April 7, 2025 /3BL/ - Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) , a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles, is collaborating with AT&T (NYSE: T) in a“Tree for Trade-In” initiative to support the Arbor Day Foundation 's reforestation efforts in a wildfire-impacted area of California.

As part of the initiative, every phone, tablet or device traded-in to AT&T online or -in-store during the month of April will support the planting of a tree in the Placerville Nursery for California Wildfire Reforestation, the only forest service nursery in the state. The campaign will result in the planting of 75,000 new trees at the Placerville Nursery that will later be transplanted into the forests and communities devastated by the most recent Los Angeles wildfires. The effort will support the restoration of these critical ecosystems and preserve California's natural landscapes for future generations.

Assurant supports this initiative by helping ensure that traded-in devices returned by AT&T consumers are securely processed. The trade-in initiative supports circularity with repurposing devices to extend their useful life and responsibly recycling those that are end of life.

“Trees and forests are the backbone of our ecosystems. As we grapple with a changing climate and the challenges it brings to people and the planet, restoring forests can make a significant difference in our future,” said Dan Morrow, Vice President of Partnerships, at the Arbor Day Foundation.“This project will bring tangible benefits to a region that has seen first-hand the impact of changing weather patterns and extreme weather events. We are grateful to Assurant and AT&T for their commitment and understanding that a better world is possible through trees.”

“We're proud to join with AT&T for nearly 15 years to help realize their sustainability objectives through circularity. It's a collaboration that has created a measurable impact in reducing carbon emissions and electronic waste,” said Biju Nair, EVP & president of Assurant Global Connected Living.“The opportunity to support the Arbor Day Foundation, particularly following the widespread devastation in California, is a powerful way to extend our mission to preserve and restore the environment for years to come.”

"Since 2009, AT&T customers have traded in over 55 million devices, relying on our secure disposal and recycling processes and reducing landfill waste in our communities,” reflects Charlene Lake, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at AT&T.“This Earth Month, our Tree for Trade-In initiative with the Arbor Day Foundation and Assurant symbolizes the power of collective action, as each returned device helps plant a tree, fostering renewal for communities affected by the California wildfires."

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world's leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more about how Assurant is integrating sustainability into its business at about-us/sustainability .

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T ), please visit us at href="" at . Investors can learn more at href="" at .

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday .

