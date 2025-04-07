Nasdaq EU Omnibus Proposal Resource Hub

On February 26, 2025, the European Commission (EC) proposed several highly anticipated initiatives, including the Sustainability Omnibus proposal, also called the First Omnibus. Explore below for resources and insights on how your company should consider navigating these changes.

Key Highlights:



The Sustainability Omnibus aims to simplify the regulatory landscape for corporates, while continuing to support the green transition. The proposal addresses four legislations: the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), the EU Taxonomy and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

