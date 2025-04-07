Reside Announces Leadership Transition: Lee Curtis Moves To Reside Board, Gavin Morgan Appointed As Successor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company expresses its profound gratitude to Curtis for his vision, dedication, and outstanding leadership during his tenure. Curtis's innovative leadership at Reside set a benchmark in the corporate housing industry, steering the company through complex challenges, fostering exceptional growth, and championing forward-thinking initiatives that redefined extended-stay travel. His unwavering commitment to excellence has transformed Reside into a trusted name for enterprise clients and individual travelers alike. His contributions leave a lasting legacy that continues to shape the company and inspire its teams to deliver best-in-class service.

As part of this transition, Curtis will continue to contribute to the company as a Board Director at Reside. In addition, he will take on the role of Entrepreneur in Residence at WestBridge Capital , Reside's parent group, where he will provide strategic insights and guidance across the firm's investment portfolio, with a particular focus on the hospitality sector.

Succeeding Curtis is Gavin Morgan , a veteran executive with over 30 years of global experience in real estate and investment management. Morgan is currently a Managing Director at Westbridge Capital, which acquired Reside in 2017. Morgan's career spans major markets, including New York, London, and Hong Kong, where he has held executive roles in strategy, operations, and investment management. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for JLL's Hong Kong and China offices, overseeing a 900-person operation and driving growth initiatives.

"We are incredibly grateful for Lee's contributions to Reside. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the company's success and reputation," said Mike Meekins , CEO and President of Westbridge. "As we look to the future, we are excited to welcome Gavin Morgan as Reside's new CEO. His global perspective and strategic acumen align perfectly with our vision, and we are confident in his ability to propel the company forward, notably with Reside's recent alliance with Wyndham Hotels."

Last October, Reside and Wyndham Hotels, the world's largest hotel franchisor, agreed to a 10-year development relationship , focusing on expanding residence-style hotels to 50 markets in the U.S.

Morgan will assume the role effective immediately and will focus on expanding Reside's footprint, enhancing client experiences, and further strengthening its position in the corporate housing industry.

"I am honored to join Reside at such an exciting time," said Morgan. The company has an exceptional team and a strong foundation, and I look forward to building upon Curtis's legacy of excellence while exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Reside remains committed to providing best-in-class accommodations and tailored solutions for travelers worldwide. With this leadership transition, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional service and expanding its impact in the corporate housing sector.

About Reside:

Reside is a leading provider of flexible and extended-stay housing solutions. It delivers high-quality accommodations tailored to the needs of business travelers, relocating professionals, and individuals seeking comfortable, home-like stays. With a global presence, Reside operates in over 200 cities domestically and 130 cities internationally, providing access to an extensive inventory of vetted accommodations. Through strategic partnerships with over 200 corporate and relocation companies, it delivers innovative solutions that bridge the gap between housing and hospitality.

Bee Lin Ang

[email protected]

SOURCE Reside