Summary Notice Of Pendency Of Class Action In Stadium Capital LLC V. Co-Diagnostics, Inc., Et Al.

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was issued by RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, as Settlement Administrator.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

STADIUM CAPITAL LLC, on behalf of itself and all others similarly situated v. CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC., DWIGHT H. EGAN, and BRIAN L. BROWN, Case No.: 22-cv-6978-AS

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Co-Diagnostics, Inc. common stock or call options, or sold put options, during the period May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET), inclusive. (the "Class") [1]

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE ACTION. A full notice of Pendency of Class Action can be obtained by visiting

, or by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Stadium Capital LLC v. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. et al.

c/o RG/2 Claims Administration, LLC

P.O. Box 59479

Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479

Inquires, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

Frederic S. Fox

Donald R. Hall

Jason A. Uris

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 687-1980|

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions in Co-Diagnostics common stock and options. You will automatically be included in the Class. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of the Court, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money that might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than May 12, 2025, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, it is within the Court's discretion to decide whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class will be allowed if there is a settlement or judgment in the Action.

Further information may be obtained by directing your inquiry in writing to the Notice Administrator.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS SUMMARY NOTICE.

BY THE ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

Dated: March 18, 2025

SOURCE: Settlement Administrator, RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479, Telephone 866-742-4955, Facsimile 215-827-5551, Email [email protected] .

1 Excluded from the Class are: Defendants and Defendants' immediate family members, any person, firm, trust, corporation, officer, director or other individual or entity in which any Defendant has a controlling interest or which is related to or affiliated with any Defendant, and the legal representatives, agents, affiliates, heirs, successors-in-interest, or assigns of any such excluded party.

SOURCE RG/2 CLAIMS ADMINISTRATION LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED