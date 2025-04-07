ESI Motion Introduces Cutting-Edge SADA Actuators: Solaris

Revolutionary solutions redefine precision, and adaptability for solar/satellite and antenna applications.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESI Motion , a leader in advanced space and defense controller subsystems, is excited to announce the release of its latest Commercially Off the Shelf SADA actuator, Solaris.

This space-rated product is engineered to meet the demanding requirements of space, delivering unmatched performance and dependability. Solaris , available in both single and dual-axis, has an industry-leading lead time with Engineering Development Units Available within 4 to 6 weeks and Flight Units available within 16 to 20 weeks .

Single-Axis Solaris

Dual-Axis Solaris

Solaris stands out with its superior precision and reliability, making it ideal for space-grade applications. Key features include:



High Precision & Accuracy – Zero backlash, 0.1 degree pointing accuracy, 0.015 degree step size and microstepping to less than 0.0001 degree.



Lightweight & Compact Design – Optimized for spacecraft where weight and space are crucial factors.



High Torque & Load Capacity – Continuous Torque of 20 NM.. Capable of handling demanding operations such as satellite deployment and robotic arms.



Shock & Vibration Resistance – Engineered to survive launch stresses and space operations .



Long Operational Life – Built for extended missions with minimal maintenance requirements.



Redundant System Integration – Incorporates fail-safe mechanisms to enhance mission reliability.

Versatile Application – Used in satellite positioning, solar array deployment, robotic arms, and scientific instruments.

"The SADA actuators represent a significant advancement for the industry, providing a much-needed option for a high-performance, space-rated actuator with a short lead time." said Earnie Beem , President/CTO of ESI Motion . "Our actuators can be in an engineer's hands in a matter of weeks with space-ready units in 16-20 weeks or less."

Both single and dual-axis Solaris actuators can be customized to meet specific project requirements. ESI Motion's Solar Array Drive Assembly and Electronics runs seamlessly together to provide a robust solution for space missions.

They are available for order now.

For more information about ESI Motion's SADA and SADE, visit esimotion/pages/actuators contact our representatives via email at [email protected] .

About ESI Motion

Founded in 2004, ESI Motion is a global leader in cutting-edge subsystem technology for mission-critical applications in extreme environments. We design and manufacture rugged, high-performance, off-the-shelf, modified, and fully customizable motor control, actuator, and power conversion products for Space and Defense applications.

Media Contact:

Mitchell Haerterich

Sr. Marketing & Sales Specialist

[email protected]

+1.805.791.2145

SOURCE ESI Motion

