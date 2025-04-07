Free Lead Testing For Northampton County Children Now Available Through HNL Lab Medicine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine, in partnership with Northampton County, is making it easier for families to access lead testing for children. Lead exposure remains a serious health concern, but early detection can help prevent long-term complications.

Starting April 9, lead testing will be available for children up to age 15 who live in Northampton County. Testing will take place at the Bethlehem Township LVHN Health Center on Emrick Boulevard on the second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. No doctor's order is needed. For uninsured children, the county will cover the cost of testing.

Lead exposure is most commonly linked to aging homes with lead-based paint, plumbing, and fixtures. With 63% of homes in Northampton County built before 1980, many children remain at risk. Yet only 14% of children in the county are currently screened, leaving many cases undetected.

Families who do not meet the eligibility criteria, such as those living outside Northampton County, can still access lead testing through insurance or by purchasing low-cost testing through HNL Lab Tests Direct.

For more information on lead testing and resources, visit hnl.com .

HNL Lab Medicine Patient Service Center: Bethlehem Twp - LVHN Health Center

Address: 2101 Emrick Boulevard Bethlehem, PA 18020

Phone: 484‐425-5284 | Fax: 484‐425‐5345

Website:

Hours of Operation: Monday‐Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to noon.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 14 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors , HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Alexandra Ford ... 484-425-8007