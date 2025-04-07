TIME Hotels Promotes Soumitra Saha To Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) UAE head-quartered hospitality brand TIME Hotels has announced the promotion of Soumitra Saha to the position of Chief Financial Officer as the hotel group expands its senior management team, in line with the company's ambitious growth pipeline throughout the Middle East and Indian Ocean.

Soumitra Saha, Chief Financial Officer Time Hotels

A chartered accountant with over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Saha joined TIME Hotels in 2022 as Vice President of Finance, where he brought a wealth of industry expertise following roles with companies including Oberoi, Leela Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, and Movenpick, and as a result, delivered peak revenues and operating profits.

In his new position, Saha will work closely with Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Awadalla, and Chief Operating Officer, William Costley, where he will oversee the company's financial operations, analysis and risk assessment, with an integral role in TIME Hotels expansion, with 12 new properties in Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Morocco and the Indian Ocean to be delivered by Q1 2026, adding to the company's current portfolio of 17 hotels and over 3,000 keys.

Speaking on the crucial role of Saha, Awadalla said "Soumitra brings a wealth of experience to his position as CFO, which will be fundamental in creating a sustainable and stable financial foundation as we continue to expand the brand throughout the region and the rest of the world. His promotion reflects our commitment to adding expertise to our senior management team, which is crucial for the long-term success of TIME Hotels."

"Soumitra has consistently delivered results that meet or surpass exceptions by focusing on best practices and capitalising on his ability to think outside the box, achieving maximum returns and resulting in peak revenues and operating profits."

Commenting on his appointment, Saha said, "It is an honour to be recognised by the TIME Hotels leadership team. This is a pivotal time for the brand, with an emphasis on expansion; I look forward to working alongside our talented team to drive strategic growth, enhance operational efficiency and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders. I am focused on strengthening the company's financial foundations and supporting its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences."

TIME Hotels has been in the region for over 12 years, building a solid reputation for excellence and delivering exceptional experiences for guests. The company will have a portfolio of 29 hotels by Q1 2026, with expectations to reach 100 properties in the next five years.

About TIME Hotels

TIME Hotels was founded in 2012 by a multinational team dedicated to the art of international hospitality. Each of our hotels in the UAE is run with incomparable passion, with all travel needs not only anticipated but exceeded. The scope of our ideas can be seen in every aspect of TIME Hotels, from the sumptuous room features to the deft skills of our events staff. Visit one of our remarkable properties and find your concept of hospitality and travel redefined.

TIME Hotels' family of properties epitomizes the unparalleled hospitality of the region. Found in some of the most desirable UAE locations and beyond, TIME Hotels provides travellers with international modern & stylish accommodations that speak to contemporary trends, as well as the famed Arabian hospitality of the region.

To learn more about TIME Hotels, visit .