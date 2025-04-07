Nearly 129,000MT Of Goods Transported Via Railways In 2 Weeks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): About 128,814 metric tonnes of goods were transported through railways from four Afghan ports during the past two weeks, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said on Sunday.

On its X handle, MoPW wrote these transportations took place during last two weeks of 1404 solar year.

It said 96,403 tonnes of goods were transported through Hairatan Port, 10,910 tonnes via Aqina Port, 17,911 tonnes through Torghundi Port, and 3,590 tons via Khawaf-Herat, totaling 128,814 metric tonnes.

The shipments included 4,570 tonnes of transit and export goods, mostly quinoa, potatoes, dried fruits and pomegranate juice.

According to the ministry, as the level of exports and imports through railways increase, it creates job opportunities, surges national revenues and put the counry on the path to economic stability, development, and self-sufficiency.

During the previous month, 358,085 metric tons of goods were transported via railways from Afghanistan's four ports.

