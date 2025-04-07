Murree Police Ban Rentals, Business With Afghan Migrants

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistani police have warned citizens in Murree area near Islamabad against doing any kind of business with Afghan migrants or renting them houses, hotels or shops.

According ARY NEWS report, the Murree police have imposed a ban on renting any of properties to Afghan migrants residing illegally in Murree.

The Murree police informed the people not to be involved in any kind of business with Afghans or renting out them houses, shops or hotels.

A crackdown on Afghan migrants will start soon in that area, the police added.

The police said:“The residents of Murree must not be involved in any sort of business with Afghan migrants, they must report to the local police about the presence of Afghans residing in that area illegally.”

The Pakistani government had set March 31st the deadline for all Afghan refugees to leave the country or face deportation. Since last Friday, it has been forcibly deporting and arresting Afghan refugees.

Hundreds of families have returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings after the Pakistani government began a second phase of forced deportations of Afghan refugees.

aw/ma