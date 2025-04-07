Shapiro+Raj Expands Team With Strategic Hires To Accelerate Life Sciences Growth

CHICAGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the #1 Strategic and #12 Most Innovative Insights Consultancy, is excited to announce the addition of four accomplished professionals to its Research and Operations teams. These strategic hires will support the growing demand from Life Sciences clients for compelling insights that help them shape the future, not just respond to it in today's continually reshaping healthcare landscape.

"These new team members strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes without compromise," said Zain Raj, Chairman and CEO of Shapiro+Raj. "By combining our AI-forward capabilities with our strength in social and behavioral-sciences-led insights and strategy, we're helping our clients get to the future faster."

The new additions driving strategic insights are:



Jill Carnick joins as Insights Director. She brings over 25 years of experience and a proven track record of developing research frameworks to help clients make sound, strategic business decisions that drive brand and business growth.



Yasmeen Elsakary and Bhakya Dhanathiagu join as Insights Executives, supporting integrated learning agendas that provide comprehensive, actionable insights.

Sarah Karim joins the Field & Project Management team as Manager. She will be part of the team that ensures seamless project execution through expert logistics, partner coordination, and operational support.

"These are not just talented professionals; they're the kind of people who help elevate the entire organization," said Amir Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer. "Their ability to translate complexity into clarity, and strategy into action, will ensure our clients gain not just insights but a true competitive edge in the market."

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj, the #1 Strategic and #12 Most Innovative Insights Consultancy partners with Fortune 500 clients to shape the future of business and brands. With deep expertise in the life sciences space, the firm delivers future-forward insights and strategic guidance that drive impact. Shapiro+Raj is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Pune, India.

