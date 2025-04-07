Pune Woman Death Case: Doctor Resigns Citing Threat, Inquiry Committee Blames Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 7 (IANS) Amid raging controversy over the death of a pregnant woman, Tanisha Bhise, who was allegedly refused admission over non-payment of Rs 10 lakh deposits at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, the consulting obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Shshrut Ghaisas on Monday resigned.

In his resignation letter, he has cited intense public anger, social media backlash, and threatening calls as reasons. Tanisha Bhise later died at another facility after giving birth to twin daughters.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director of the hospital, told reporters that,“In his resignation letter, Dr Ghaisas stated that he is under tremendous mental pressure due to public outrage, criticism and threats. He fears this will impact his ability to treat other patients and may also compromise the safety of his family. To avoid injustice to his work, he has decided to resign.”

The hospital administration has forwarded the resignation to its trustees, and it is expected that it will be accepted, he said, adding that Dr Ghaisas will complete his scheduled surgeries and work until Thursday.

He also admitted the hospital never demands the deposit except in high-risk cases.

In the case of Tanisha Bhise, Dr Ghaisas wrote on a case paper about the payment of the deposit of Rs 10 lakh. The hospital has been in the eye of a storm after Tanisha Bhise, who is the wife of BJP legislator Amit Gorkhe's personal assistant.

Taking the serious note of the incident, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry through a committee under the chairmanship of the Joint Commissioner of Charity, while another probe is being conducted by the Public Health Department.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, declared that the instructions have been issued to the Pune Municipal Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry. Thereafter, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)'s Health Department has issued a show-cause notice to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over the matter.

The members of the BJP's women's wing allegedly barged into the clinic run by Dr Ghaisas's mother in Kothrud last week and damaged property, police said.

Incidentally, the preliminary report prepared by the five-member inquiry committee chaired by Deputy Director Pune circle Dr Radhakishan Pawar has blamed the hospital for the violation of provisions from the Hospitals Act by not giving primary treatment and later referring the case for further treatment.

According to the committee, the hospital has also violated the provisions of the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, which clearly mentions that in an emergency, the Charitable Hospitals must attend to the patient immediately and provide essential medical facilities for all life-saving emergency treatment and procedure, toll stabilisation. The reports of two more committees have yet to be prepared.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that,“Dr Ghaisas has resigned to shirk his responsibility, and now the search for a loophole is underway. What exactly is the government waiting for? Does it want to find some loopholes again or simply give a clean chit? Whoever is responsible in this case, be it the doctor or the hospital administration, a case must be registered against them.”

The NCP SP MP Supriya Sule alleged that Tanisha Bhise's death is a murder.“Dr Ghaisas has resigned. However, we do not want his resignation, we demand that the government take immediate action in this matter. The report of this matter has come, and the hospital has also been blamed, so a case should be registered against all those involved in this matter,” she said.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, said that based on the evidence and investigation, it is clear that the staff of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital wasted 5.5 hours without providing medical treatment, leading to excessive blood loss and death.

“If initial medical attention had been given, Tanisha Bhise might have been alive today,” she said.