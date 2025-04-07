Rt. Hon. Kwasi Kwarteng Joins Gunster Strategies Worldwide As Global Chief Strategist And Director Of Energy, Infrastructure, And Economic Policy

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As international business continues to grow for Gunster Strategies Worldwide, the Right Honourable Kwasi Kwarteng has joined the firm as its new Global Chief Strategist and Director of Energy, Infrastructure, and Economic Policy. In this key role, Kwarteng will leverage his extensive experience in government and policy to guide clients in African and European countries through the evolving landscape of economic, energy, and infrastructure issues.

Kwasi Kwarteng brings unparalleled expertise from his distinguished career in UK politics, most recently serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2022. In this capacity, he was responsible for shaping the national economic strategy during a pivotal time for the UK. Prior to his role as Chancellor, Kwasi served as Secretary of State for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy where he led critical energy and industrial policy initiatives, helping to steer the UK's energy transition and economic recovery efforts.

"I am eager to join Gunster Strategies Worldwide at a time when the world faces complex challenges in energy, infrastructure, and economic policy," Kwarteng said. "I look forward to working with clients across the globe to navigate these challenges and capitalize on opportunities in an increasingly interconnected world. Gunster's global platform and expertise will allow us to create actionable strategies that drive progress on the most pressing issues of our time."

In addition to his Cabinet roles, Kwasi held key positions as Minister of State in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, as well as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Exiting the European Union. In these roles, he played a central part in shaping UK trade policies and global negotiations, establishing himself as a key figure in international economic discourse.

"Adding a talent like Mr. Kwarteng to our team enhances Gunster Strategies' ability to offer unparalleled service to our expanding global clients," said Gerry Gunster, Founder and CEO

Kwasi Kwarteng's education and intellectual pursuits further underscore his depth of knowledge and insight. Educated at Trinity College, Cambridge, where he earned degrees in classics and history, Kwasi went on to earn a PhD in economic history. He also attended Harvard University on a prestigious Kennedy Scholarship. Before entering politics as the Conservative MP for Spelthorne in 2010, he worked as a financial analyst, developing a solid foundation in economics and finance.

Gunster Strategies Worldwide is confident that Kwasi's unique blend of experience, intellectual rigor, and strategic vision will be instrumental in helping the firm continue to lead policy through matters of global economic policy, energy, and infrastructure.

