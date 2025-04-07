City Beat News Honors Three Spas For Continuously Providing Outstanding Customer Service

Three businesses in the beauty/spa industry have made a name for themselves by providing an excellent experience for customers every time.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spas offer clients a variety of pampering and other services in a comfortable and relaxing environment. Recently, three spas proved they can do that and more, by providing the highest quality customer experience and earning consecutive Spectrum Awards from City Beat News .Anara Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center goes above and beyond to provide clients with a spa experience unlike any other. The team at Anara Medspa is dedicated to offering services that focus on both health and wellness, backed by unparalleled customer service.Located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Anara Medspa was founded in 2007 and provides advanced aesthetic services, specializing in non-surgical cosmetic and laser treatments, including Botox and dermal fillers, laser hair removal, chemical peels and microdermabrasion, facials, and so much more. The focus is on helping clients enhance their appearance and wellness in a holistic and natural manner.Anara Medspa is a pioneer in the field of aesthetic services in Central New Jersey, using a holistic approach supplemented by state-of-the-art technology. The center also recommends nutrition and supplements to improve clients' overall health and ensure they receive comprehensive care that transcends the typical aesthetic center's treatments.Whether clients are looking to rejuvenate their skin, enhance certain physical features or adopt a healthier lifestyle, Anara Medspa more than meets their needs in a safe, professional and comfortable environment. Service like theirs has led the center to receive 13 consecutive Spectrum Awards.For more information, visit its Award Page at .Experience the award-winning service and expertise at Anara Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center and discover why it is a leader in the industry at .Smart Touch Skin Solutions in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, offers a variety of services to help women feel better about themselves. Owner Beatriz Robinson is certified in medical micropigmentation and is a skin specialist. Her spa offers permanent make-up, medical tattooing, microblading, microneedling and BB Skin Glow (permanent foundation). The goal is to offer women more time, flexibility and freedom with permanent cosmetics, as well as life-changing procedures like repigmentation for breast cancer survivors or those dealing with alopecia, vitiligo, scars and more. Smart Touch Skin Solutions has a host of satisfied clients and has earned six Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at .AM Wellness Day Spa in Wolcott, Connecticut, is the ultimate destination to relax, renew and revive. It was founded in 2015 on the idea that spa treatment done right can change lives for the better. Since that time, they have provided massages, nail services, facials, waxing, threading, microblading, permanent make-up and more. They combine traditional and modern techniques to help relieve stress, reduce tension and help clients look and feel their best. Thanks to high-quality services provided in a calm and relaxing atmosphere by courteous and professional staff, the spa has earned 11 Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page atIn its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to .

