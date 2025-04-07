Research Innovator Refreshes Look to Highlight Actionable Insights

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trendency, a research firm empowering organizations with predictive insights, has launched a refreshed brand identity and website, Trendency, in collaboration with design agency JOHN LUKE. Based in the Eastern Market neighborhood of Washington, DC, Trendency now has an updated look that features a sleek design and sharper focus on its niches: Membership Organizations, Customer Insights, New Markets, and Employee/Recruiting Research.“Our mission is to make research actionable and forward-thinking,” said Stefan Hankin, President and Co-Founder of Trendency.The new branding, crafted by JOHN LUKE, reflects Trendency's unique ability to gather live insights and predict future behavior.“John Luke's creativity and clarity brought our vision to life,” Hankin added.“The result is a bold, cohesive identity that resonates with our clients.”The refreshed brand is live across Trendency's website and materials, signaling its commitment to delivering impactful solutions. Visit Trendency for more. Inquiries can be directed to Stefan Hankin at ... or (202) 792-4875.About TrendencyTrendency, based in Washington, DC, specializes in research that drives results through live insights and predictive analysis, serving membership organizations, customer insights, new markets, and recruiting needs.About JOHN LUKEJohn Luke Laube's studio, JOHN LUKE, is renowned for crafting innovative, resonant brand identities tailored to its clients' missions.

Trendency

