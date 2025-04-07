Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Smokers (FMB-290)
PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic way to grind, roll, and seal marijuana or tobacco cigarettes," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the ACE 23. My design would eliminate the need for a smoker to manually perform these tasks."
The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to roll cigarettes. It also can be used to grind tobacco or marijuana. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces hassle and mess. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers.
The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FMB-290, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
