Dominion Financial Closes $150 Million Securitization Backed By 464 Residential Transition Loans

BALTIMORE, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Financial Services , a leading private lender to real estate investors nationwide, has announced the successful closing of a $150 million securitization backed by 464 Residential Transition Loans (RTLs). The transaction reflects a strong institutional demand for business-purpose real estate debt and further solidifies Dominion Financial's position as a key player in the short-term lending space.

Performance Trust Capital Partners served as the bookrunner on the transaction, helping to structure and place the deal with a broad base of institutional investors.

This securitized portfolio is composed entirely of fix & flip loans - short-term financing provided to real estate investors acquiring, renovating, and reselling residential properties. Dominion Financial, which has specialized in RTLs since 2002, continues to serve as a critical funding partner for small and mid-sized investors revitalizing America's housing supply.

"We were pleased with this execution," said Ross Podbielski, Head of Capital Markets at Dominion Financial. "Our story was well received. As a privately held company that has been in the RTL space since 2002, we think that bond buyers recognized that we've created a platform that consistently produces & services high-quality RTL loans."

Structured with a focus on credit quality, diversification, and performance, the 464 loans span dozens of markets nationwide and were underwritten in-house by Dominion Financial's team. The company's hallmark speed, service, and no-appraisal model allow it to originate RTLs at scale while maintaining underwriting discipline.

"It was great to get back into the RTL market with this deal," added Jack BeVier, Partner at Dominion Financial. "Our 2021 securitization's performance was very strong, and we're excited to continue to build the DFS shelf. We expect to be an annual issuer on a going-forward basis, and this was a great kickoff to that."

The $150 million securitization is part of Dominion's long-term capital strategy to expand RTL originations and support more real estate investors with reliable, fast funding - even in complex market cycles.

About Dominion Financial

As a privately owned nationwide lender, we offer a full suite of residential real estate financing solutions, ranging from Fix & Flip and 30-Year Rental to Ground-Up Construction and Multifamily Bridge Loans. We are a convenient one-stop shop for all your real estate investment needs. To learn more, visit .

Contact Information:

Brooke Rubright

Creative Manager

Dominion Financial Services

Dominionfinancialservices

[email protected]

SOURCE Dominion Financial Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED