Lydia M. Hawke, Acclaimed Author, Introduces The New Action Heroine - Over 50 And Fiercer Than Ever

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Move over, twenty-something superspies and teenage heartthrobs. Lydia M. Hawke , acclaimed author of adrenaline-charged fiction for 'late bloomers,' is ushering in a bold new era of action heroines - women over 50 who are powerful, passionate, and unstoppable.

“My novels put seasoned women at the center of high-stakes drama, supernatural showdowns, and edge-of-your-seat adventures. These women have scars, secrets, and stories worth telling. They don't need saving; they do the saving,” Hawke explains.

Hawke says that at a time when mainstream media often sidelines older women or casts them as background players, her protagonists are front and center. They wield swords, cast spells, outwit enemies, and challenge injustice while navigating the emotional depth and complexity that comes with lived experience.

Hawke's work has resonated deeply with readers, particularly women in midlife and beyond who seek representation in pop culture. Her series The Obsidian Sisterhood follows Monica Barrett, a sixty-nine-year-old former nun with two black belts, who is reluctantly thrust into the role of keeper of a powerful stone imbued with dark magick. As Monica battles sinister forces, she uncovers unexpected allies and faces challenges that test her strength and resolve. The first book, A Web of Obsidian, is available on Amazon.

The Crone Wars focuses on Claire Emerson, who, at sixty, learns she's part of a lineage of powerful women tasked with protecting the world from dark mages. As Claire embraces her newfound powers, she faces escalating supernatural threats. The series includes Becoming Crone (2021), which introduces Claire's entry into the world of magick, A Gathering of Crones, Game of Crones, Crone Unleashed, and the most recent installment, Rise of the Crones (2024).

"I highly recommend the Crone Wars books. It is really fascinating and a great read for anyone wishing for midlife excitement, mystery, and fantasy." - Marcia G. Morrione.

"Sister Monica is iconic. The author has done another impressive job bringing us a 'mature' yet more than capable heroine. You'll be gripped from the very beginning and left breathless and wanting more at the end of the book. But not the end of the story. Can't wait for the next book in the series!" - C. Santangelo.

Hawke's rise comes at a pivotal time in publishing and entertainment. Audiences are demanding more inclusive, authentic stories, especially those that celebrate women's strength, sensuality, and resilience. Hawke explains, "The demand for stories that reflect the real-life experiences of women, especially those often overlooked or sidelined in mainstream media, is stronger than ever. It's time for us to take center stage and show the world that we're not just surviving but thriving."

A recent article in The Guardian highlights this exact movement, declaring 2025“the year of the older female actor” and celebrating stars like Demi Moore and Isabella Rossellini for delivering award-worthy performances in roles that defy ageist expectations.

“I believe the second act can be the most powerful of all,” says Hawke.“I'm proud to have built a growing fan base with stories that are unapologetic, inspiring, and unafraid to push boundaries.”

Lydia M. Hawke writes bold, pulse-pounding urban fantasy for women who know their strength. Her stories center on fierce, magical heroines over 50-women who don't just survive apocalyptic threats and supernatural showdowns, they rise, fight back, and own their power. Her award-winning novel *Becoming Crone* has resonated with readers worldwide and was featured on Felicia Day's *Felicitations!* Book Club Show.

Based in Canada, Lydia embraces life with a strong cup of coffee, a house full of beloved pets, and a garden that's always a work in progress. When she's not writing or plotting her next magical adventure, she relishes grandparenting's joys.

Her mission? To reclaim the word“crone” and celebrate it as a badge of honor for every woman entering her most powerful chapter yet.

