Trident Iot Acquires Dual Mode Cellular-Satellite Communications Assets From U-Blox

- Michael Lamb, CEO of Trident IoTCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trident IoT announced it has acquired dual mode cellular-satellite communications chipset and module technology, as well as a core development team, from u-blox.The acquisition ensures the ongoing development and evolution of industry-leading and highly desired satellite IoT connectivity solutions, and preserves the work begun by u-blox in this area.“We are excited about the opportunity to secure this technology and a talented team of engineers that make it all work. This acquisition is a significant milestone for Trident IoT's expansion,” said Michael Lamb, CEO of Trident IoT.“The use of satellite communications in the IoT industry is growing rapidly, and we are excited to address this opportunity with proven technology from u-blox.”“We are pleased to have found a partner in Trident IoT, enabling continuity for our customers and ensuring our talented engineers can continue driving innovation in satellite communication technologies,” said Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox.“This move aligns with our strategic focus on our Locate business.”The transaction, terms of which are not being disclosed, moves the UBX-R52 chipset and the SARA-S5 satellite module technology, and a team of engineers that worked on these products at u-blox, exclusively to Trident IoT, effective April 1, 2025. Customers and partners who contracted with u-blox for these products are being transitioned to Trident IoT for continuity.About Trident IoT:Trident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, we specialize in products and services that simplify your product development journey. Trident IoT is built around three pillars: IoT Silicon and Tools, Design and Development support, and US-Based certification services. Built by developers for developers, our mission is to enable you to get to revenue faster with simply better products. To learn more about Trident IoT, visit us atAbout u-bloxu-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. ( ).Media Contactsu-blox...

Trident IoT

...

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.