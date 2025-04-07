Secure Ideas Achieves CREST Accreditation And CMMC Level 1 Compliance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Ideas , a premier provider of penetration testing and security consulting services, proudly announces its recent achievements of CREST accreditation and CMMC Level 1 compliance, reinforcing its commitment to delivering the highest standards of security assessment and regulatory compliance for its clients.

With these certifications, Secure Ideas strengthens its ability to deliver globally recognized, standards-based offensive security services, specializing in identifying vulnerabilities, exploiting weaknesses, and exposing gaps in critical systems.

CREST Accreditation: Excellence in Penetration Testing

Secure Ideas' achievement of CREST (Council for Registered Ethical Security Testers) accreditation underscores its adherence to the highest legal, ethical, and technical standards in penetration testing. CREST-accredited organizations undergo rigorous evaluations of their business processes, security methodologies, and quality assurance frameworks.

As a CREST-certified penetration testing provider, Secure Ideas ensures that all penetration tests-whether network, web application, API, or physical security-are conducted following established best practices in scoping, reconnaissance, assessment, exploitation, and reporting. This certification provides clients with increased assurance that their security posture is being evaluated using proven methodologies by experienced professionals.

CMMC Level 1 Compliance: Protecting DoD Information

In addition to CREST certification, Secure Ideas has also achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1. Developed by the Department of Defense (DoD) to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), CMMC requires defense contractors and subcontractors to implement cybersecurity standards at progressively advanced levels.

CMMC Level 1 focuses on the basic safeguarding of FCI by ensuring compliance with 15 security requirements outlined in FAR clause 52.204-21. These requirements include essential practices such as:



Limiting access to authorized users.

Protecting physical and digital access to information. Implementing secure configurations for devices and systems.

CMMC compliance has become a mandatory requirement for organizations working with the DoD. By achieving Level 1 compliance, Secure Ideas strengthens its position to support defense contractors and subcontractors in meeting their own compliance obligations.

Key Benefits for Clients:



Globally Recognized Standards: Testing and security services aligned with internationally recognized frameworks.

Enhanced Security Assurance: CREST and CMMC compliance ensure robust protection of sensitive data. Regulatory Compliance Support: Certifications align with GDPR, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIS Regulations, helping clients meet regulatory requirements.

About Secure Ideas

Secure Ideas is a leading provider of adversarial cybersecurity solutions and services, dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes protect their information and assets from cyber threats. With a team of experienced and skilled professionals, Secure Ideas offers innovative products and services designed to meet the unique security needs of organizations in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. For more information, users can visit .

