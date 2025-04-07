Artspr Announces Fund Raising Party On April 22, 2025 @ Biricchino In NYC

Thinking Arts

Tours, exhibits, cultural exchange, Award winning programs, walking tours. Tickets are $75,00 per payable to Fractured Atlas in advance or by RSVP

- Serfio BassoNEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tours, exhibits, cultural exchange, Award winning programs, walking tours.ArtsPRunlimited, Inc,100 FilmFreeway Awards from (2021-25).Winners included Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo for Best Acting.BEST BOOKS:"organized labor"EXITS AND ENTRANCESBuy a copy @ AuthorHouse."Newark, Italy and me"AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA designed by Kevin Kramer.Buy on Lulu or order on lineOur short films:DEATH OF HERCULES, from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS.Featured in EXITS & ENTRANCES (AuthorHouse).﻿SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! in Berlin; Rome; New Orleans; Bali, Indonesia, and Kurdistan, Iraq. Certificates of Excellence in Paris, Sweden; Philadelphia, Milan, Los Angeles; Seattle; San Diego, Budapest, Hungary and Montreal.ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., thanks:D. Auld; K. Arnold;A. DiBenedetto; G. Bevacqui;G. Blass in memory ofRev. Vincent Youngberg.F. Ardizione,Brookdale Barbershop, Bloomfield, NJS. and D. Ciurczak,K. Costello, F. Crowley,M. DeVito and FamilyIn honor of Agnes Fabbroni.M. & C. Decker, Esq;Gencarelli Bakery, Bloomfield,P. Donohue;Cafe Giotto, Montclair, NJ,J. & S. Harrison;K. Kramer; C. Kuhnke,M.J. Lombardo,N. Ralph; A. Roher;Nutley Upholstery Shoppe,Stage Directors Choreographers Foundation: $375- NYCA. Susana, VIP,A. Verdoni, Neptune, NJ.Village Tweed, Spring Lake, NJ,J. Zirpolo; D. ZirilliAnonymous Gifts (5)We need to raise $170,000 with Fractured Atlas for operating support in 2025/26.We hope you can join us too.Contact ArtsPRunlimited:(973) 482-0747

Sergio Basso

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc

+1 973-482-0747

email us here

