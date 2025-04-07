Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Water Cooler (DNV-745)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to ensure that outdoor enthusiasts have easy access to clean, filtered drinking water," said an inventor, from Granby, Colo., "so I invented THE WATER COOLER. My design would effectively remove debris and impurities from water from melting ice, thereby making it suitable for consumption."

The invention provides an effective means of filtering water from a cooler to make it drinkable. In doing so, it would remove impurities from the water from melting ice. As a result, it provides peace of mind knowing that clean, filtered, hydrating water is readily available. It also eliminates the hassle of packing multiple bottles of drinking water. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, hikers, fishing enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DNV-745, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

