Jackpot Celebrates New Mega Millions® Format With A Free Ticket Promotion In April

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of the new Mega Millions® format , Jackpot is giving lottery players even more reason to play with a FREE TICKET promotion for the month of April. For a limited time, new customers who join Jackpot and order a Mega Millions® ticket on Jackpot will receive a second ticket absolutely free - doubling their chances to win without doubling the cost.

The FREE TICKET offer comes on the heels of the April 8 debut of the revamped Mega Millions® game, which now features bigger starting jackpots, faster-growing prize pools, improved odds of winning, and guaranteed multipliers on every ticket. With excitement around the game reaching new heights, Jackpot is making it even easier - and more rewarding - for players to get in on the action.

"This is one of the most exciting moments in Mega Millions® history," said Akshay Khanna , CEO and Co-Founder of Jackpot. "We wanted to celebrate the game's new format with an offer that makes playing even more fun and accessible. Our FREE TICKET promotion is a simple way to say: double the tickets, double the thrill - all with the same secure, seamless Jackpot experience."

New customers can take advantage of the promotion through the Jackpot website or app , available on mobile phones, tablets, and desktops, by using promo code MEGA2025 . With just a few clicks, players can order official state lottery tickets without needing to visit a physical retailer.

Jackpot is currently live in seven states - Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio - and is continuing its expansion across the U.S. With built-in responsible gaming tools like default spending limits and real-time win notifications, the platform is designed to keep play fun, safe, and easy.

The new Mega Millions® format - the first major update since 2017 - launched following the final drawing under the previous rules on April 4 . The changes are expected to drive increased participation as players respond to larger non-jackpot prizes , improved odds , and more frequent massive jackpots .

For more information or to take advantage of the limited-time Mega Millions® FREE TICKET promotion, visit .

Jackpot allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Massachusetts, Arizona, Colorado, and Arkansas, Jackpot is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the U.S. In addition, customers in Ohio, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Arizona can order their favorite scratchers on Jackpot, with plans to expand that offering into additional states as well. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit or download the iOS or Android app.

