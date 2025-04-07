Mannkind Teams Up With Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) Driver Conor Daly To Drive Awareness Of Diabetes And Innovative Treatment Options



Daly to showcase striking“Tired of Pricks?” livery for JHR at Acura Long Beach Grand Prix, Sunday, April 13 Indiana native is the only known U.S. pro racing driver competing full-time with T1D

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) , a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and delivery devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today a continued partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) driver Conor Daly for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season. Daly, who was diagnosed with diabetes at age 14, is the only known U.S. pro racing driver competing full-time with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

MannKind will be a primary sponsor of the No. 76 Chevrolet at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13. The livery will feature an edgy“Tired of Pricks?” tagline – a purposeful wordplay designed to draw attention to InhaleMyInsulin.com and aligned with MannKind's approach to treating diabetes. To highlight the text, the car presents in a color scheme of magenta and teal inspired by MannKind's brand palette and gives a nod to an appearance in 2021.

“We're thrilled to introduce a head-turning livery as Conor represents JHR this weekend through the streets of Long Beach,” said Dominic Marasco, President, Endocrine Business Unit of MannKind Corporation.“As part of an extended marketing partnership, we will work closely with Conor on a series of appearances to raise awareness about diabetes and innovative treatment options, aligning with key factors that are important with INDYCAR – speed and control.”

Additionally, MannKind will be a primary sponsor of the No. 76 for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 1 and at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 15, as well as being a continuing associate sponsor of Daly throughout the rest of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series schedule.

“I look forward to sharing my T1D story through the renewed partnership with MannKind,” said Daly.“I can't wait to get the No. 76 MannKind Chevrolet in motion in Long Beach this weekend to show living with diabetes doesn't have to hold you back.”

Daly's career began with racing go-karts at the age of 10. In 2005, he won 19 races, two championships, and Junior Driver of the Year. In 2016, he competed for Dale Coyne Racing, where he had the highest number of laps by a Honda driver that season, complimented by a P2 podium finish in Detroit. In 2019, he competed for Andretti Autosports and the U.S. Air Force at the Indianapolis 500, finishing 10th after running as high as fourth.

In May 2022, Daly achieved his Indy 500 career-best with a 6th-place finish. Daly also led the most laps at the Indy 500 in 2021 and was a podium finisher and pole sitter at the top level. In 2023, he defied all odds to qualify for the Nascar Cup Series' Daytona 500, highlighting his competitive spirit and passion for the sport. He also became the first driver to compete in both NASCAR and Indycar on back-to-back Texas weekends. In 2024, he earned Juncos-Hollinger Racing its first podium appearance in IndyCar at Milwaukee.

About Juncos Hollinger Racing

Juncos Hollinger Racing is an Indianapolis-based motorsport team co-owned by founders Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger. The team fields two entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the No. 77 Chevrolet driven by Sting Ray Robb and the No. 76 Chevrolet driven by Conor Daly. JHR has a rich history in US motorsport, having won two INDY NXT championships (2015, 2017) and five Indy PRO 2000 titles (2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020), as well as strong performances at the Daytona 24H and the 12 Hours of Sebring races in IMSA. Learn more about Juncos Hollinger Racing .

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

