Soapbox Labs Earns Digital Promise's Responsibly Designed AI Product Certification, Recognized For Innovative Integration Of Their AI Voice Technology

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. , April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoapBox Labs, a Curriculum Associates company, has been awarded Digital Promise's prestigious Responsibly Designed AI product certification for its groundbreaking use of speech recognition technology in education. This certification recognizes SoapBox Labs' commitment to developing AI-driven solutions that support secure and effective learning experiences for students and educators and is the second Digital Promise certification earned by the company for its development of responsible AI.

Curriculum Associates is currently working at integrating SoapBox's voice engine with its award-winning assessment and instruction platform, i-Ready. This integration will allow children to read aloud while the technology listens, analyzes, and provides timely feedback on pronunciation, fluency, and accuracy. For teachers, this will mean more actionable insights into individual student needs and more time for personalized instruction. Designed for young voices and noisy classrooms, the SoapBox voice engine has been built to understand children's wide-ranging speech patterns and accents.

Curriculum Associates is engaged in an intentional co-design approach to AI, working hand in hand with educators and students so that solutions are tailored to support their daily work and are underpinned by evidence-based, research-driven practices.

"This recognition for SoapBox's voice engine is more than an accolade-it's validation that AI in education must be designed with responsibility as its foundation," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "AI tailored specifically for the classroom will further accelerate learning for all readers and provide multilingual students new pathways for expression, all while giving teachers back precious instructional time."

Digital Promise's certification process was co-designed with 39 district leaders across states, instructional technologists and other school staff, AI researchers, and edtech product teams. The designers prioritized fairness, security, and student-centered outcomes when evaluating AI tools. By earning this certification, SoapBox Labs strengthens Curriculum Associates' position as a trusted partner, delivering ethical, transparent, and effective AI-powered educational solutions to the schools and districts we serve across the country.

"This certification celebrates our passion for building AI that illuminates new learning pathways for every student-tools that recognize individual learning styles, safeguard privacy, and transform rigorous research into classroom applications that teachers can trust with confidence," said Amelia Kelly, CTO of SoapBox Labs.

Digital Promise's rigorous evaluation criteria include data privacy, algorithmic fairness, transparency, and proven educational effectiveness. These criteria ensure that only AI solutions meeting the highest ethical standards receive this distinction. Educators and district leaders will now have a benchmark when selecting ethical AI products to use in their classrooms.

For more information about Curriculum Associates and its AI-powered educational solutions, visit CurriculumAssociates

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven education company dedicated to helping every child achieve grade-level success in literacy and math. Our flagship program, i-Ready®, serves more than 13 million students in the US-one-third of all Grades K–8 learners. Curriculum Associates offers data and research-driven curriculum and assessment programs alongside world-class implementation support and services. Our goal is to embed and extend the great work of teachers and to partner with educators in improving learning outcomes for all students.

Contact:

Zsofia McMullin

(207) 294-1896

[email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED