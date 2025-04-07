Inventhelp Inventor Develops Tool To Grip And Turn Lock Nuts (DNV-647)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a construction manager, and I have found turning lock nuts in tight places to be difficult, time-consuming, and potentially dangerous when using channel lock pliers or even a lock nut wrench," said an inventor, from Sidney, Neb., "so I invented the LOCK PRO. My design would provide significant torque precisely where needed and without sudden slippage that might result in painful knuckle injuries."

The invention provides an easy way to grip and turn lock nuts used with pipe/conduit fittings. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with channel lock pliers or a lock nut wrench. As a result, it increases torque, safety and convenience. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for electricians and electrical contractors, construction workers, HVAC mechanics, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DNV-647, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED