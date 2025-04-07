Appfire Launches Cloud Advantage Alliance To Optimize Atlassian Ecosystem Transitions And Drive Customers' Sustained Success In The Cloud

SaaS leader introduces comprehensive program designed to streamline customers' migration journeys from data center to cloud; launches Configuration Manager for Jira pilot

BOSTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, today announced its launch of the Appfire Cloud Advantage Alliance . The program helps Atlassian's Data Center customers transition seamlessly to Atlassian Cloud, with a particular focus on complex enterprise environments. As the largest provider of Atlassian Marketplace apps, Appfire is collaborating with its top solution partners to assist larger customers in their transition, providing the expertise, apps, and proactive support needed for successful cloud adoption.

This invitation-only alliance brings together Appfire's most experienced and trusted solution partners, ensuring that highly qualified experts provide the guidance and solutions needed for customers' sophisticated cloud migrations. Appfire is committed to empowering enterprises with a scalable, strategic approach to cloud adoption - delivered by some of the ecosystem's top partners. Early participants include catworkx, Deviniti, Eficode, Isos Technology, Praecipio, Seibert Solutions GmbH, and Valiantys.

Joining the Appfire Cloud Advantage Alliance is not just an opportunity - it's an added layer of proactive planning and technical support that gives partners and mutual customers additional confidence and efficiency during a complex process. For solution partners, this exclusive program provides direct access to Appfire's deep product expertise, migration-ready apps, and specialized resources designed to accelerate cloud adoption for enterprise customers. Partners in the program gain priority access to new resources, co-marketing opportunities, and collaborative support from Appfire, positioning them as go-to experts for cloud migrations. For customers, working with an alliance-certified partner means tapping into a curated network of experienced, trusted experts in the Atlassian ecosystem who understand the complexities of large-scale migrations and have the right strategies, solutions, and support to promote success. With cloud transformation proving to be a significant undertaking for enterprises, aligning with an Appfire Cloud Advantage Alliance partner can help unlock a seamless and scalable move to the cloud.

"With Appfire's two decades of expertise in the Atlassian ecosystem, joining the Cloud Advantage Alliance allows our customers to unlock the full potential of Atlassian Cloud and reaffirms our collective commitment to enabling enterprise readiness, enhancing operational efficiency and greater strategic agility for organizations worldwide," said Paul Renshaw, VP of Atlassian Business at Eficode. "We're working together to support seamless cloud migrations while driving successful business outcomes at scale."

The Appfire Cloud Advantage Alliance methodology incorporates two key technologies: Appfire's Configuration Manager for Jira (CMJ) and Atlassian's Jira Cloud Migration Assistant (JCMA). CMJ, recognized for its ability to handle multiple instances and extensive datasets, facilitates both simultaneous and phased transfers. This ensures data integrity by allowing previews of changes and enabling precise adjustments before and after implementation. Complementing this, JCMA's functionalities assist customers in assessing and preparing their applications and users for migration. CMJ offers a comprehensive solution for enterprises requiring more than a straightforward migration while also leveraging JCMA for simpler scenarios.

A pilot initiative incorporating CMJ has been launched to support the migration process for Atlassian's largest customers. The pilot aims to establish a standardized approach by using CMJ as a key migration app for enterprise customers, highlighting its role in delivering seamless, efficient, and strategic cloud adoption.

"Enterprise migrations aren't one-size-fits-all," said William Mock, Global Head of Customer Support Services, Enterprise, and Migrations at Atlassian. "We look forward to seeing how Appfire's Cloud Advantage Alliance helps meet the unique needs of our largest customers."

"It's about more than data integrity," added Bob Nicholson, President of Appfire. "It's about giving enterprise teams the structure, confidence, and change management insights to accelerate outcomes and drive meaningful transformation across their Atlassian Cloud environments."

This strategic collaboration between Appfire and its top solution partners reinforces a shared commitment to streamlining enterprise cloud migrations and supporting long-term success for customers. To learn more about the Appfire Cloud Advantage Alliance, visit .

