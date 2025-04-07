Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 14, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 31 March 2025 and 4 April 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 602,996 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

(SEK): 31 March 2025 106,000 304.2864 32,254,358.40 1 April 2025 115,000 313.2291 36,021,346.50 2 April 2025 115,000 315.0153 36,226,759.50 3 April 2025 140,000 300.9577 42,134,078.00 4 April 2025 126,996 276.3182 35,091,306.13 Total accumulated over week 14 602,996 301.3749 181,727,848.53 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 2,043,962 312.7275 639,203,038.72

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 4 April 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares2 1,241,510,911 496,056 1,242,006,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 61,968,153 - 61,968,153 Number of outstanding shares 1,179,542,758 496,056 1,180,038,814 1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

