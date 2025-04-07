403
Rexel: Statement Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of March 31, 2025
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
| 2025-03-31
| 298,233,069
|Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 298,233,069
|Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 295,394,561
| (1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
Attachment
-
Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights as of March 31, 2025
