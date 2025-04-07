Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reporting On Acquisition Of Treasury Shares


2025-04-07 12:16:03
Aalst, Belgium, April 7, 2025 – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 2, 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Ontex hereby discloses information in relation to its program to buy back treasury shares, which was announced on November 25, 2024.

During the work week ending on April 4, 2025, Ontex repurchased 125,000 shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, as set out in the table below.

Date # shares Average
price (in €) 		Minimum
price (in €) 		Maximum
price (in €) 		Total value
(in €)
31/03/2025 36,000 8.501 8.450 8.530 306,030
01/04/2025 3,000 8.600 8.600 8.600 25,800
02/04/2025 9,000 8.523 8.510 8.540 76,710
03/04/2025 38,000 8.542 8.480 8.640 324,580
04/04/2025 39,000 8.292 8.140 8.480 323,400


On December 2, 2024 Ontex launched a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares. The shares acquired will contribute to meeting Ontex's obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The share purchases will be spread over a seven-month period ending on June 30, 2025. The program is conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on May 5, 2023, and is executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate.

Enquiries

  • Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 ...
  • Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 ...

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby, feminine and adult care products, both for retailers and the healthcare sector. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,000 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn .

