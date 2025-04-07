Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BIC: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting On May 20, 2025 - Publication Of Meeting Notice


2025-04-07 12:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 20 May 2025
Publication of Meeting notice

Clichy, France – April 7, 2025 - The shareholders of Société BIC are invited to participate to the Combined, Ordinary and Extraordinary, General Meeting of the Shareholders that will take place on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cloud Business Center, 10 bis, rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Monday, April 7th, 2025 (n°42 - announcement 2500445) and includes the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions and the terms of participation and voting at this Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Documents and information concerning the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations and notably on the BIC's website at the following link: .

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

CONTACTS

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...

Michèle Ventura
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 79 31 50 37
... 		Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
...

Apolline Celeyron
Senior Communications Manager
+33 6 13 63 44 43
...

Attachment

  • AGM 2025_Meeting Notice

MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109399342

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search