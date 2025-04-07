Aesthetic Management Solutions Partners With Dr. Joe Libermann & Ascensia Aesthetic Academy Elevating Aesthetic Training

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Aesthetic Management Solutions, leader in aesthetic technology, is proud to announce its partnership with Dr. Joe Libermann and Ascensia Aesthetics Academy

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aesthetic Management Solutions Partners with Dr. Joe Libermann and Ascensia Aesthetics Academy to Elevate Aesthetic Training

Aesthetic Management Solutions (AMS), a leader in advanced aesthetic technology, is proud to announce its partnership with Dr. Joe Libermann and Ascensia Aesthetics Academy-a premier training institution dedicated to providing hands-on education for aesthetic professionals.

Following the success of Southern Laser Academy, this collaboration reinforces AMS's commitment to delivering high-quality training for providers seeking to master the latest aesthetic treatments, from laser technologies to RF microneedling and beyond.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Libermann and Ascensia Aesthetics Academy,” said Dewitt Hunt, CEO of Aesthetic Management Solutions.“With the rapid advancements in aesthetic technology, expert-led education is more critical than ever. This partnership ensures that providers receive best-in-class training, allowing them to maximize patient outcomes and business success.”

What Ascensia Aesthetics Academy Offers

Located in Houston, Texas Ascensia Aesthetics Academy provides comprehensive training programs for medical professionals, covering:

Laser & Energy-Based Devices – Safe and effective treatment protocols for laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, and body contouring.

RF Microneedling – Techniques for skin tightening and collagen stimulation.

Advanced Injectables – Best practices for neuromodulators and dermal fillers.

Practice Growth Strategies – Business and marketing insights for aesthetic success.

Dr. Joe Libermann, a renowned expert in aesthetic medicine, brings decades of experience to the academy.“Education is the foundation of safe and effective aesthetic care,” said Dr. Libermann.“With AMS's innovative devices and our structured training, providers will gain the confidence and skills they need to excel.”

AMS continues to expand its portfolio of cutting-edge devices, including MeliaRF, NewbaTIGHT, and NewbaSKIN, ensuring that Ascensia trainees have access to the most advanced tools in the industry.

