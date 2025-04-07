Inventhelp Inventor Develops Baby Diaper To Help Treat Diaper Rash (DHM-657)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have experience working in the NICU, and I thought there could be a better baby diaper to help air out diaper rash," said an inventor, from Gibsonville, N.C., "so I invented the BABY BOTTOM. My design eliminates the mess of laying a baby down with no diaper, and it offers an alternative to using topical creams."

The invention provides an improved diaper for babies with diaper rash. In doing so, it helps air out the baby's bottom to help clear up diaper rash. As a result, it increases comfort for babies. It also would contain urine and stool to prevent unwanted messes. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies, hospitals, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DHM-657, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

