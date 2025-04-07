Steinberg Law Firm Attorneys Recognized As 2025 Elite Lawyers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The firm was founded in 1927 by Irving Steinberg, a Jewish attorney who stood up for the rights of minorities across South Carolina. Since then, the Steinberg Law Firm has devoted itself to the practice of personal injury and workers' compensation claims, representing vulnerable clients in complex cases, including car accidents, dog bites, serious injuries, and wrongful deaths.

Attorney David T. Pearlman has over 45 years of legal experience, with a career built on defending workers' rights and representing victims of on-the-job accidents against insurance companies. He also served as an adjunct professor at the Charleston School of Law, where he delivered lectures about workers' compensation issues. Attorney Pearlman joined the firm in 1976 and became a partner just four years later.

Attorney Steven E. Goldberg has practiced law for over 30 years, and in that time, he has handled numerous cases relating to workers' compensation, auto accidents, and nursing home abuse and neglect. Attorney Goldberg has secured millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts on behalf of his clients, including a $3.5 million settlement for a wrongful death case from a truck accident and a $10 million settlement in 2025. He joined the Steinberg Law Firm in 1993, following in his father's footsteps in the field of law.

Attorney Thomas M. White was admitted to the South Carolina Bar in 1978. He is well-versed in workers' compensation law, focusing on helping his clients get top-quality medical care and maximizing their recovery. He is a highly rated attorney and holds membership in several reputable associations, including the South Carolina Workers' Compensation Claimants' Association. Attorney White joined Steinberg Law Firm in 1980.

Attorney Michael J. Jordan has received numerous accolades in his career, including recognition in the Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Association and a Client's Choice Award from Avvo. He handles both personal injury and workers' compensation claims.

Attorney Catherine D. Meehan started her career as a registered nurse, working for MUSC, before adjusting her career path into the field of law. Her medical background gives her unique insights into personal injury and work injury claims that few other lawyers share. She has been named as a Lawyer of Distinction and in the Top 40 Under 40 from the National Trial Lawyers Association.

Attorney Benjamin W. Akery has developed a reputation for exceptional service among his clients, with a focus on workers' comp, and personal injury cases. He has been named as a Legal Elite in South Carolina's Business Magazine, in addition to recognition as a Distinguished Attorney by Martindale-Hubbell. Attorney Akery joined the Steinberg Law Firm in 2008.

Attorney Kelly M. Alfreds handles workers' compensation and personal injury claims, with a work ethic of thorough preparation in every case. Active in many local organizations, Kelly is a certified mediator, a board member for Kay Phillips Children's Advocacy Center and a Summerville Chamber of Commerce member.

About The Steinberg Law Firm

The Steinberg Law Firm has served South Carolina clients faithfully for nearly 100 years. Since its founding, the firm has secured over $800 million in personal injury and workers' comp cases.

For more information about the firm, visit or call 843-720-2800 for a free consultation.

To learn more about Elite Lawyer, call 833-403-5483 or visit .

SOURCE The Steinberg Law Firm