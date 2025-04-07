Friskies Introduces New Adventures In Friskies World Board Game

Limited-Edition Release available for pre-order beginning April 11 on National Board Game Day

ST. LOUIS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Friskies, the popular cat food and treat brand, is inviting cat lovers and board game enthusiasts to ditch the screens, roll the dice, and bring back the fun and nostalgia of game night – with a feline twist – with the launch of its new, limited-edition board game, "Adventures in Friskies World."

“Adventures in Friskies World” was created by award-winning board game designer Ellie Dix (right) with insights from Purina pet behaviorist Dr. Annie Valuska (left) and features cat-inspired adventures to help cat owners bring creativity into playtime with their cats.

“Adventures in Friskies World” gives cat lovers and board game enthusiasts an opportunity to ditch the screens and reconnect with friends and family. While created for humans, the game comes with items to keep curious cats entertained while their owners play: a special cat toy and a classic favorite – a cardboard shipping box.

“Adventures in Friskies World" is available for purchase beginning on National Board Game Day, April 11, while supplies last.

Friskies is introducing“Adventures in Friskies World,” a new, limited-edition board game that brings back the nostalgia of game night with a feline twist.

Created by award-winning board game designer Ellie Dix, with insights from Purina pet behaviorist Dr. Annie Valuska, "Adventures in Friskies World" transforms the playful, curious, and mischievous nature of cats into a challenging adventure that will keep human players on their paws... err toes.

Pounce into Friskies World

From casual players to board game aficionados, "Adventures in Friskies World" provides cat lovers with a night of whisker-twitching fun, allowing them to step into the fluffy paws of curious kitties on a mission where they'll prowl, pounce, and plot their way to victory. To get ahead of the game, players can employ game cards, test their luck with wagers and games of chance, and collect as many star points as possible.

"To play, participants must unleash their imagination and dive into a world of feline adventures," said Dix, the game's designer. "Our goal was to balance strategy and fun to create a lighthearted game that's perfect for a friendly competition on game night – no matter your skill level."

And to help keep real-life cats busy while their owners play, "Adventures in Friskies World" also comes with items perfect for feline entertainment: a special cat toy and a classic favorite -- a cardboard shipping box.

According to Dr. Valuska, the board game serves as a reminder for cat owners that their feline pets are natural explorers who thrive on play and mental stimulation.

"Cats chase, pounce, and problem-solve to stay engaged," said Dr. Valuska. "The new board game from Friskies allows humans to experience that curiosity and excitement, inspiring them to get creative and find new ways to engage and enjoy time with their cats."

Where to Buy

The "Adventures in Friskies World" board game will be available for pre-order starting on National Board Game Day, April 11, exclusively at friskies, for $24.99, while supplies last. Friskies invites players to share their experiences on social media with the hashtag #FriskiesBoardGameNight and tagging @friskies.

Friskies provides a world of taste adventures that feed your cat's playfulness and curiosity. For more information, visit Friskies .

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

