Agilix Labs And IDLA Partner To Expand Busybee AI, Advancing The Future Of Education

A strategic collaboration to enhance BusyBee AI's capabilities and deliver fully integrated tools that support personalized learning, ensure safety, and foster meaningful teacher-student interactions.

OREM, Utah, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilix Labs and Idaho Digital Learning Alliance (IDLA) have partnered to extend BusyBee, Agilix's AI assistant for schools. Already integrated into the Buzz learning platform, BusyBee empowers educators and students with tools for interactive learning, real-time monitoring, and personalized support-all while maintaining a secure digital environment.

Agilix is dedicating its development resources to enhance BusyBee's capabilities, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of virtual school operators.

What Makes BusyBee AI Essential

Virtual schools face unique challenges, from ensuring personalized learning to maintaining safety in digital environments. BusyBee addresses these challenges with an integrated solution that combines the power of AI with Buzz's proven capabilities:



Standards-aligned courses vetted by educators.

A robust gradebook to track and report student progress over time. Tools for grouping, student choice, and personalized learning experiences.

"At IDLA, we evaluated countless AI tools, but most were standalone student chatbots or external tools, unaware of our coursework, curriculum and standards," said Ryan Gravette , Director of Information and Technology at IDLA. "We wanted something different-something that intelligently integrated into the Buzz platform with knowledge of our curriculum. BusyBee isn't just a tool; it's an intelligent partner in enhancing high-quality, standards-aligned education."

Gravette emphasized the importance of AI as an enhancer, not a replacer: "AI should augment the human process, not replace it. With BusyBee AI embedded in Buzz, we're empowering teachers and curriculum with more meaningful interactions with students while maintaining the uniquely human aspects of education that make it transformative and personal."

Agilix CEO Curt Allen stated: "BusyBee reflects our commitment to empowering educators with tools that facilitate more meaningful connections with students. This partnership with IDLA allows us to enhance BusyBee's impact, building solutions that support educators in nurturing the heart of education-human relationships. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for virtual learning excellence."

Key Features of BusyBee

BusyBee AI not only enhances learning but also serves as a practical example of responsible and effective AI use in education by offering:



Interactive Chat Experiences: Engaging students in debates, writing support, and other activities, demonstrating AI's potential to enhance learning and encourage critical thinking.

Customizable Personas: Bring course content to life with character-driven conversations.

Safe Conversations: Providing a monitored environment that showcases responsible AI interaction and data handling practices. Cross-Platform Integration: Agilix's Publish Anywhere compatibility makes deployment effortless.

These expanded capabilities will be available in time for back-to-school this fall, benefiting not only IDLA but other school networks nationwide.

About Agilix Labs

Agilix Labs empowers educators, publishers, and learners with innovative tools like Buzz, Dawn, and Publish Anywhere. With over 20 years of experience, Agilix builds scalable solutions for impactful teaching and learning.

Call to Action

Virtual school operators interested in piloting BusyBee AI can visit agilix/busybee for details.

