Reworldtm Announces Executive Leadership Transitions In Finance And Human Resources

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReworldTM, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, announced key updates to its executive leadership team today, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to financial strength and organizational excellence as it enters its next phase of growth.

Paul Scherzer has joined ReworldTM as EVP, Chief Financial Officer. Scherzer brings 25 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, followed by four and a half years as CFO of Stelco Holdings, a publicly traded company based near Toronto, Canada. He most recently led Stelco through its successful sale to Cleveland-Cliffs. He has also held senior investment banking roles at Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas, with a strong focus on the metals and materials sectors. Scherzer earned his Honors Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario's Ivey Business School.

"Paul's deep financial expertise and proven leadership make him an exceptional addition to our executive team as we continue to scale," said Azeez Mohammed, President and CEO of ReworldTM. "His strong background in capital markets, investor engagement, and value creation will be instrumental as we continue shaping our path forward."

As CFO, Scherzer will report directly to Mohammed and oversee all aspects of the company's finance organization, including corporate finance, accounting, treasury, investor relations, energy and metals, and corporate development.

In a second leadership transition, Amy Plasha has been appointed EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer. She brings more than 30 years of human resources leadership experience, most recently as Chief People Officer at Vontier, where she led global HR operations for 8,500 employees across seven operating companies. Her previous roles include senior HR leadership positions at Builders FirstSource, DBi Services, Performance Food Group, and Rodale. Plasha earned her bachelor's degree from Rutgers University.

"With Amy's breadth of experience and track record of building strong, people-focused organizations, I'm confident she will play a key role in helping us develop and retain top talent," Mohammed added. "Her strategic mindset and operational rigor make her the right leader to support our evolving business and future growth."

As CHRO, Plasha will also report to Mohammed and lead all aspects of HR operations at ReworldTM including talent management, employee engagement, total rewards, and people and culture initiatives.

Plasha and Scherzer's expertise with public companies is invaluable as ReworldTM positions itself for its next phase of growth, which includes engagement with public markets.

Plasha succeeds Ginny Angilello, who will step down after a successful seven-year tenure. Brendan Ferretti, who has led the finance department as interim CFO for the past year, has been named EVP, CFO Operations.

These leadership appointments strengthen ReworldTM as it advances its mission to deliver innovative, sustainable waste solutions and drive long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

About ReworldTM

ReworldTM is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. ReworldTM is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, and renew. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Linda Ribakusky

ReworldTM

[email protected]

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED