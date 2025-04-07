Grand Miramar: The Highest Swimming Pool And Point Of Luxury In Puerto Vallarta

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising high above Puerto Vallarta's stunning coastline, Grand Miramar All Luxury Suites & Residences is tucked away in the exclusive Conchas Chinas neighborhood. This AAA Four-Diamond resort offers the highest swimming pool and an unmatched escape with jaw-dropping panoramic views of Banderas Bay. Guest will be embraced with world-class hospitality, and an atmosphere of laid-back luxury.A Secluded Sanctuary with Unrivaled ViewsAt Grand Miramar, guests experience the best of both worlds-an intimate, private retreat just minutes away from the vibrant heart of Puerto Vallarta's Zona Romantica. Perched at one of the highest points in the city, the resort is a peaceful haven where the ocean breeze and the sound of nature create an oasis of relaxation.It's an escape from the bustle of downtown, yet Zona Romántica's top-tier restaurants, bars, galleries, and cultural hotspots are just a short drive away. Whether in the mood for a romantic candlelight dinner, a lively night out, or a stroll along the Malecón, all can be found just moments from the resort's secluded perch.Unlike the busier resorts along the shoreline, Grand Miramar offers an exclusive setting where guests can unwind on private terraces, sip cocktails and gasp at the splendor of sweeping ocean views. Whether craving uninterrupted poolside relaxation or spontaneous city adventures, this luxurious retreat allows guests to experience Puerto Vallarta's striking beauty on their own terms.Elegant Accommodations with Spectacular Oceanfront ViewsGrand Miramar's 100 lavishly designed suites and residences are a study in sophistication, blending contemporary elegance with all the creature comforts. Each space is designed to maximize the awe-inspiring views of Banderas Bay, ensuring a front-row seat to every epic sunset.● Junior Suites & Grand Junior Suites – Featuring queen or king-size beds, chaise lounges, and private terraces, these suites offer the perfect blend of comfort and sweeping ocean views.● Master Suites – Designed for romance, these suites boast a Jacuzzi for two and an expansive terrace overlooking the Pacific.● Two & Three-Bedroom Suites – Perfect for families or groups, these residences include separate living and dining areas, full kitchens, and private balconies for a home-away-from-home experience.● Governor Suite Penthouse – A three-level penthouse with an open-concept design, four master bedrooms, and a sprawling palapa with a Jacuzzi-perfect for soaking in the views in style.● Presidential Suite Penthouse – The pinnacle of luxury, this 9,224-square-feet retreat spans three levels, complete with a private game room, gourmet kitchen, and an unbeatable rooftop terrace.Exquisite Dining & Elevated Culinary ExperiencesGrand Miramar's culinary experiences are designed to impress, offering a gourmet journey through Mexico's flavors in truly spectacular settings. Eugenia elevates fine dining to new heights, presenting locally sourced ingredients with impeccable presentation. Cielito Lindo celebrates Mexico's rich culinary heritage with an authentic breakfast buffet, as well as made-to-order à la carte options. For a relaxed midday escape, La Terraza provides a poolside retreat with handcrafted cocktails and light bites, perfect for unwinding under the sun. As night falls, The Gin Joint offers a sophisticated rooftop setting with 180° panoramic views of Banderas Bay, where expertly crafted cocktails and smooth lounge music create the perfect ambiance.World-Class Amenities & Unmatched HospitalityEvery aspect of Grand Miramar is designed with thoughtful luxury in mind. The resort's standout amenities include:● Four outdoor pools with stunning ocean views● A state-of-the-art fitness center● A full-service spa offering flotation therapy, a steam room, and a sauna● Personalized wedding coordination services● Complimentary Wi-Fi and private parking● 24-hour concierge, security, and taxi service● Elegant event spaces, including The Gin Joint and Eugenia TerraceBeyond the resort, Puerto Vallarta's electric energy awaits. The resort's concierge team is ready to arrange customized experiences, from private yacht charters and snorkeling adventures to reservations at the city's most acclaimed dining spots. After a day of exploring, returning to Grand Miramar feels like stepping back into the folds of an exclusive retreat.A Recognized Leader in Luxury & InclusivityGrand Miramar has proudly held AAA Four-Diamond status since 2015, consistently earning accolades from the world's most esteemed travel organizations. The resort has been recognized by Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards and is a proud member of World Gay Hotels, ensuring an inclusive and welcoming experience for all guests. As an LGBTQ+ friendly property, Grand Miramar is also certified by Unet LGBT and the Gay Wedding Institute, making it a premier choice for same-sex weddings and celebrations.Discover the Grand Miramar ExperienceFor travelers seeking the ultimate luxury retreat in Puerto Vallarta, Grand Miramar All Luxury Suites & Residences offers an experience beyond compare. Whether it's indulging in gourmet cuisine, unwinding at the spa, or savoring an ocean-view sunset from your private terrace, every moment is designed to inspire.Press Contact: ... (New York 917.438.7096)Fact Sheet: Click HereHD Photos: Click Here!

Grand Miramar All Luxury Suites & Residences

ENroute Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.