Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Shot Vending Machine (DHM-613)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to purchase shots of alcohol at a drinking establishment without having to wait in line at the bar," said an inventor, from Knightdale ̧ N.C., "so I invented THE SHOOTER. My design would offer easier and more efficient access to 1-ounce shots of alcohol."

The invention provides an improved way for bar/club patrons to purchase shots of liquor. In doing so, it offers a wide selection of liquors. It also ensures patrons receive shots of liquor in a timely manner, and it eliminates the hassle of standing in line at an overcrowded bar. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial drinking establishments, clubs, bars, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DHM-613, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

