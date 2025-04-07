AT MILAN DESIGN WEEK 2025 LAVAZZA UNVEILS TABLÌ, THE FUTURE MADE OF 100% COFFEE

Tablì is an innovation that consists of a 100% coffee tab and a machine developed as a cutting-edge delivery system, offering a future-forward consumption experience. Tablì is the first 100% coffee tab created out of the perfect combination of research and design, unleashing the aroma, colour and unmistakable flavour of coffee to offer a total sensory experience.

"Constant challenges and the quest for innovation have always driven the Group in its continuous improvement of the product offering, as a way to stand out in an increasingly competitive market and meet people's ever-changing needs. Tablì is an important milestone for us, the result of a five-year journey involving over 15 patents that today represents the future of single-serve coffee." said Carlo Colpo, Lavazza Group Marketing Communication and Brand Home Director . "We've decided to unveil this new development against the backdrop of Milan Design Week, with an immersive installation that features an appealing and original aesthetic where everything revolves around coffee. We worked together with renowned designer and architect Juliana L. Vasconcellos to transport visitors into the experience of 100% coffee in a completely new way."

Source of Pleasure, open to the public from April 6 to 13, is a site-specific installation at the centre of the evocative courtyard in Palazzo del Senato, home of the Milan State Archives, by Juliana L. Vasconcellos, one of the most interesting international designers of her generation. Known for creating bespoke spaces and furnishings inspired by nature, with Source of Pleasure Vasconcellos has created a place where the brand's past and future meet, where tradition and innovation merge, and where visitors can immerse themselves in the 100% coffee future of Tablì.

"As a Brazilian, coffee is an integral part of my daily life, it is more than just a beverage; it is a ritual, a source of energy, a moment of pleasure. With this idea in mind, I wanted to create an installation that would encapsulate these sensations, a space that invites introspection, pleasure, and discovery. In designing this journey, we sought to preserve the purity of the materials, the colours, and the aesthetic integrity. The design adopts a simple yet profound shape - the circle - symbolizing introspection, the sacred, order, and a subliminal sense of wholeness, with a central force that uplifts and draws the spirit upward. This space unfolds in three distinct stages: first, an immersive tunnel that envelops the senses; second, a room with a fountain that celebrates the source of pleasure, life, the coffee; and third, the Coffee Experience, where the essence of Tablì comes to life". Says Juliana Lima Vasconcellos.

The installation is a multi-sensory journey that explores the world of coffee and stimulates all the senses. It's a monumental structure, 18 metres in diameter, that creates a calm and almost sacred mood and immediately recalls the colours of coffee.

The entrance, a breach in the monolithic structure, sparks curiosity and invites discovery of the interior through a dynamic tunnel that transports visitors into the world of Lavazza. A long journey in which sight, touch, hearing and smell are engaged by colours, textures, sounds and aromas that deconstruct the encounter with coffee to reveal its deepest essence. The corridor also embraces freshness and energy, with the introduction of the element water in the form of a sculptural fountain: a symbolic tribute to the raw material and the vital flow that accompany coffee throughout its entire cycle. In the final setting, Vasconcellos elevates the sensory experience to a new level: a light-filled lounge featuring pale colour tones, designed to celebrate coffee and invite visitors to discover Lavazza's great new product.

Lavazza has cultivated the art of coffee since 1895, transforming a simple drink into an authentic lifestyle expression. An entrepreneurial adventure that began in Turin and has taken over the world, bringing with it 'Made in Italy' excellence and the promise of 'awakening a better world every morning'.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention to economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

SOURCE Lavazza