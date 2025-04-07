Therapy Brands Is Now Ensora Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This brand evolution represents far more than just a name change. It's affirmation of our mission to transform mental and behavioral health by streamlining operations, optimizing financial outcomes, and enriching the therapeutic experience for therapists and their clients," said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer at Ensora Health. "Our new brand identity will drive everything that we do, from our product innovation roadmap to delivering an outstanding customer experience."

Ensora Health's offerings include practice management software, electronic health records, revenue cycle management services, e-prescribing tools, and clearinghouse services. These solutions enable therapy practices to spend less time on administrative tasks, get paid faster, streamline workflows, and improve the quality of care delivered to their clients. Select examples include:

Ensora Mental Health subscribers decreased administrative work by more than 60% compared to the previous year.

Ensora Rehab Therapy Suite is used by more than 23,000 therapists and boasts a customer satisfaction rating of more than 95%.

Ensora ABA Suite subscribers eliminated up to five hours of administrative work per week since subscribing to the product.

Ensora Revenue Cycle Management subscribers collected more than $270 million in payments in 2024.

The combination of Ensora Rehab Therapy Suite and Ensora RCM have helped practices scale staff, expand service lines, and add locations, driving upwards of 250% annual revenue growth.

"Ensora Mental Health has brought much-needed harmony to our practice - it quietly handles the administrative work in the background so we can focus fully on care," said Dr. Marty Goehring, a licensed clinical psychologist at Formation Counseling Services. "It's helped us save time, maintain balance, and ultimately serve more clients without burning out our team."

As part of the company's commitment to advancing intelligent, whole-person care, Ensora Health recently announced detailed plans to deploy artificial intelligence tools across its portfolio of software and services. The company is developing AI-powered modules that integrate seamlessly across its products, along with a plug-and-play framework that enables leading AI partners to embed their products directly into the Ensora platform. The Ensora AI roadmap features innovations such as therapy note creation and enhancement, automatically generated treatment plans, and RCM intelligence tools – capabilities that will empower providers to operate more efficiently and deliver highly personalized, high-quality care.

Ensora Health was formed by uniting leading software solutions in the mental health, behavioral health, and rehabilitative therapy space. Today, these solutions are integrated into a unified platform that leverages the best practices in clinical and financial operations. The name reflects the culmination of this work and Ensora Health's continued journey to create harmony between therapists, their clients and the broader healthcare community.

"The name Ensora Health represents where we're headed as a company and our dedication to the future of mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health," added Justin Steinman, Chief Marketing Officer at Ensora Health. "Our new name embodies our commitment to creating a seamless experience for therapists who want to deliver intelligent, whole person care."

The brand evolution includes the launch of a new website at , offering resources, product details, and insights for therapists looking to improve their practice operations. To learn more about the brand evolution, read our latest blog .

Practices interested in trying out an Ensora Health solution can sign up for a free trial at /getstarted.

About Ensora Health

Ensora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental and behavioral health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices. Our unmatched expertise, partnership, and breadth of products allow us to fine-tune solutions that meet the specific needs of everyone from solo practitioners to larger practices. With AI-enabled solutions that span practice management to electronic medical records and e-prescribing to billing, we help eliminate administrative complexity and create harmony between therapists, their clients and the whole healthcare community. Learn more at .

