NASA+ To Stream Nomination Hearing For Next Agency Administrator

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared Isaacman is set to participate in a hearing to become the next NASA administrator at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 9, before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. The nomination hearing will take place at Russell Senate Office Building in Washington.

The agency will stream the hearing on NASA+, and the committee will stream it on its website and YouTube channel. Learn how to watch NASA content on a variety of agency platforms, including social media.

President Trump formally nominated Isaacman for NASA administrator on Jan. 20. The following is a statement from acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro on the nomination hearing:

"I'm glad the Senate has scheduled a hearing to consider Jared Isaacman's nomination as NASA administrator. Isaacman's experience in commercial spaceflight and his commitment to advancing space capabilities align with NASA's ongoing efforts to enhance America's position as the global leader in space exploration. Upon confirmation, his leadership will support our work to drive American innovation, strengthen partnerships, and further the essential mission of the agency for the benefit of all."

