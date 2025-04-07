Trading Energy Futures Webinar: Advancing Energy Trading Strategies Amidst Geopolitical Uncertainties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trading Energy Futures" webinar has been added tooffering.This educational webinar will focus on how to improve trading performance while managing risk, with a special emphasis on the impact of current geopolitical events on price volatility.Following the webinar, each registrant will receive a complimentary phone consultation with Stephen Schork to discuss topics specific to their business strategies.

The energy markets are complex and dynamic. As the industry's premier provider of price-range forecasting and objective market analysis, the speaker applies deeply entrenched knowledge and experience to cut through the "noise" of data and synthesize it into succinct market views.

Businesses need to make important decisions. This webinar is a must for market participants to develop optimized trading and hedging strategies. The speaker continually monitors complex correlations between cost drivers and price action to provide clients with a game plan to navigate market volatility.

Presented by Stephen Schork, his forthright approach to benchmarking past projections against current market activity has established him as one of the industry's most respected and sought-after energy experts.

Who Should Attend:



Energy Traders

Energy Analysts

Energy Buyers

Energy Producers

Airlines

Delivery Services: FedEx/DHL, etc.

Fleet Fuelers/Trucking & Transportation

Oil Retailers

Bankers Commercial and Industrial Users, e.g., universities and hospitals

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction



Why trade energy futures and options?

Utilizing commodity trading as a hedge against other sectors in the global economy Petroleum to products: history of crude oil prices relative to global demand

Part 2: Who's Who?



CFTC

CME

FCM

Broker

Market Participants Clearinghouse

Part 3: Developing a Trading Strategy



Multi-disciplinary approach to analysis: quantitative, technical, and fundamental

Using Schork Volatility Bands to identify buying/hedging opportunities

Applying directional biases and support/resistance inflection points

Calculating risk/reward rations before putting on a trade

Position-sizing formulas based on near-term volatility measures to normalize risk parameters.

Using hedges to manage price risk Rebalancing

Part 4: Trading Psychology



Importance of discipline

Conquering fear Learning from losses

Part 5: Relationships between cost drivers and price volatility



OPEC's changing role. geopolitics trumps economics. Who's making/moving the market: the role speculators play and their influence on market dynamics.

