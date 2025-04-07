New ‘Steel Works’ Series Showcases The Role Of R&D In Driving Innovation At Arcelormittal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The third instalment of the 'Steel Works' thought leadership series focuses on innovation at ArcelorMittal, its unique proposition and vision for steel in the future.

ArcelorMittal's 'The Steel Works' content series, featuring members of the Company's global leadership team provides insight into the long-term trends, demand drivers, and innovative solutions and technologies that ArcelorMittal is developing to shape the future of the steel industry.

The latest Steel Works four-part mini-series focuses on the role research and development (R&D) plays in the Company's success and how cutting-edge innovation supports the Company's ability to deliver on its purpose and create smarter steels for people and planet.

The first episode from the series features Jean-Luc Thirion, head of global R&D, discussing the role of R&D in product development. With 46 new products and solutions launched in 2024, it is a key differentiating factor behind ArcelorMittal's leadership position across all steel consuming sectors.

The series also features: Carlos Alba, head of AI and digital R&D, who talks about the Company's surprisingly long relationship with artificial intelligence and the impact it is having on every aspect of the business; Pedro Prendes, head of process development, who discusses breakthrough process innovations that are not only boosting efficiency but also delivering real sustainability gains; and Filipe Vasconcelos, head of mining innovation, who talks about how innovation is reshaping mining at ArcelorMittal - from reducing waste and improving safety to embracing circular economy practices.

Launched in 2024, the 'Steel Works' series comprises 'Steel Thoughts' opinion columns and 'Steel Talks' podcasts with host Tom Cheesewright, an applied futurist, broadcaster, keynote speaker and author of Future-Proof Your Business.

Previously published multi-part mini-series have explored:



The role of steel in the transition to net zero – focusing on the built environment, renewable energy and electric vehicle revolution. Shaping strategy in an ever-evolving global steel market and the opportunities that emerging growth markets present.

