Meet The Minds Behind The Design: Architect-Led Home Tours Return To The East Bay

Terrace House Point Richmond - Bay View

Reciprocity House Panorama view from Creek

Indoor outdoor living. Kitchen easily connects to outdoor spaces

Tour five unique homes with the architects who designed them. All ticket sales support AIA East Bay's student education fund.

- Mike Wilson, Executive Director AIA East BayBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) East Bay Chapter is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2025 Home Tours fundraiser, offering the public an unparalleled opportunity to explore some of the East Bay's most remarkable residences. This year's event provides an exclusive chance to step inside these architectural gems and gain firsthand insights from the visionary architects who designed them.​Scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, the 2025 Home Tours promise a unique and immersive experience, allowing attendees to delve into the creative processes and design philosophies that brought these homes to life. Each tour will be led by the architects themselves, offering personal narratives and professional insights into the challenges and triumphs encountered during the design and construction phases.​FEATURED HOMES:Reciprocity House - Studio UrbisNestled within a suburban enclave, this residence harmoniously integrates steep topography, a creekside environment, and a grove of oak trees. The design seamlessly weaves living spaces for a family of four with the natural landscape, creating a fluid indoor-outdoor experience.Terrace House - Gunkel Architecture​Perched on a hillside in Point Richmond, this contemporary home features a reverse floor plan to maximize stunning bay views. Retractable window walls and expansive decks blur the line between indoor and outdoor living, while a cozy sunken lounge fosters connectivity between levels. ​North Oakland Residence - Aaron Goldman, Architect, Designer: Evans Design Studio A thoughtful modernization of a 1906 bungalow, this project preserves historical charm while introducing contemporary openness. The redesign enhances natural light and fosters a seamless flow between indoor spaces and the private rear garden, embodying the essence of modern living.Villa Ritiro - Studio Bergtraun ArchitectsDesigned by a retired architect couple, this home exemplifies sustainable and flexible living. Emphasizing natural light and indoor-outdoor harmony, it offers adaptable spaces suitable for aging in place, complemented by a seamlessly integrated Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). ​5th Street ADU - Devi Dutta Architecture, Elliott Build Remodel,This West Berkeley ADU showcases innovative use of space within a compact footprint. Featuring salvaged materials and thoughtful design, the residence includes hidden storage solutions, skylit interiors, and an open great room, demonstrating that small-scale homes can offer both functionality and charm. ​Event Details:Dates: Saturday, April 26Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Last entry at 3:45 PM)Tickets: Available for purchase here .This event is more than a home tour-it's a design experience that offers unparalleled access to the minds behind the architecture. Whether you're an architecture enthusiast, a design professional, or simply curious about innovative living spaces, the 2025 Home Tours provide inspiration and insight into contemporary residential design.​For more information, ticket purchases, and volunteer opportunities, please visit:About AIA East Bay: The American Institute of Architects East Bay Chapter serves the Alameda and Contra Costa counties, supporting architects and design professionals through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities. Committed to enhancing the quality of the built environment, AIA East Bay engages the community in dialogues about architecture and design.​

