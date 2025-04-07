Empower Brands' COO Thomas Welter Wins Nebraska's Jeff Vaske Service In Entrepreneurship Award

Thomas Welter will be presented the Jeff Vaske Service in Entrepreneurship Award by the University of Nebraska – Lincoln on April 15, 2025.

RICHMOND, Va., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands is excited to announce that Chief Operating Officer, Thomas Welter, will be the 2025 recipient of the Jeff Vaske Service in Entrepreneurship Award. This award is presented annually to a person who has displayed dedication and who impacted the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship's success.

Welter started as a Nebraska fellow at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Business Administration during the 2023-2024 school year and has elevated to the Entrepreneurship Advisory Board. As a fellow, Welter works with students in and outside of the classroom presenting real life situations entrepreneurs are facing. As an advisory board member, Welter works with faculty providing business insights to the center's mission and student engagement.

"It's been an absolute pleasure to give back to the University of Nebraska community I love so much," says Welter. "I've had the unique opportunity to work with terrific brands small and large and am fortunate to share my experience. These students are impressive with their sophistication and development of concepts. It will be great to see what they do in the future."

The Jeff Vaske award will be presented on April 15, 2025 during the Entrepreneur Award Celebration.

About Thomas Welter: Thomas Welter is a distinguished professional in the field of business leadership and entrepreneurship and is currently the Chief Operating Officer at Empower Brands, and industry leading franchise organization. With a passion for mentoring and empowering the next generation of business leaders, Welter actively engages with students and community members through his involvement with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Entrepreneurship Center.

