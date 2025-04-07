New Survey Signals Drivers Are More Distracted Than They Appear

Nationwide launches reward program to combat risky behavior

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Although most drivers recognize the importance of safe driving, a new survey from Nationwide , released in conjunction with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, reveals a troubling gap between awareness and action. Many admit to risky behaviors behind the wheel-often involving smartphones and other distractions. An overwhelming majority say unsafe driving habits have increased over the past year, with 92% agreeing that drivers are looking at their phones more frequently. Even more alarming, 1 in 10 (11%) confess to reading or writing emails while driving.

Phones continue to distract

While most drivers are familiar with distracted driving laws-such as texting restrictions (81%), hands-free requirements (76%), handheld phone bans (74%), and related penalties (67%)-many remain skeptical about their impact. In fact, fewer than half (48%) believe these regulations are effective in reducing distracted driving behaviors.

"Far too many people believe they're immune to distraction or that a 'quick check' won't hurt," says Casey Kempton , Nationwide's President of Personal Lines. "Our latest survey data clearly reveals that these split-second decisions can have serious consequences. Nationwide is committed to driver safety, a phone in the hand while driving is a dangerous distraction."

Phones aren't the only devices that are taking drivers' attention off the road. Nearly half (47% up +6% from 2024) of consumers also express concerns that built-in touch screens and displays designed for navigation, communication, and entertainment actually contribute significantly to driver distraction.

When used correctly tech can be a solution for safer driving

While the data highlights the pervasive nature of distraction, it also points to solutions.

Drivers who take conscious steps to limit phone use and other temptations can meaningfully reduce their likelihood of accidents. The Nationwide survey also shows growing consumer support for telematics tools like dashcams and AI-enabled monitoring systems to encourage safer driving behavior:



85% of consumers agree dashcams encourage safer driving practices.

94% of consumers say dashcams provide valuable evidence during accidents or disputes, including rideshare contexts.

20% already have dashcams installed, and 60% indicate comfort with AI-enabled dashcams that monitor driver behaviors. 41% believe using AI-powered dashcams should qualify drivers for lower insurance premiums.

Nationwide's 'Focused Driving Rewards®' Can Encourage Safer Habits

To help combat these issues, Nationwide is introducing the new Focused Driving Rewards (FDR) program* , a first-of-its-kind initiative that rewards all drivers, both existing Nationwide members and non-customers, for reducing phone use behind the wheel.

Key details include:

App-Based Participation: The program is managed through the Nationwide app, with participants earning points redeemable for gift cards when they avoid distractions over time.

Rewards Pilot Success: Preliminary results from an FDR pilot program suggests that about half of approximately 1,000 driver participants saw their distraction levels decrease- and for those who improved, distractions dropped by an average of 48% .

No Strings Attached: FDR is open to everyone, not just Nationwide customers, and offers up to $60 every six months in gift cards for those that keep their focus on the roads while driving.

Simplicity & Focus: The program only considers phone handling events (like tapping, hand-held calls, or phone motion), making it an easy way to try out a telematics experience and be rewarded for improved focus.

"We believe that putting your phone down while driving can save lives and make roads safer and we're willing to reward people for it," says Kelly Hernandez , Nationwide's AVP of Personal Lines Telematics. "With Focused Driving Rewards, we're offering an incentive that's simple, and open to all, because every driver on the road has a stake in making our communities safer."

Addressing driver distraction goes beyond a single solution-it requires awareness, commitment, and action on the part of everyone behind the wheel. Through personalized feedback on phone distractions and rewarding safe habits, Nationwide hopes to spark a shift in mindset that will help reduce distractions.

For more information on Nationwide's Focused Driving Rewards program click here or download the Nationwide mobile app to get started-also visit the distracted driving resource center for additional resources.

Survey Methodology

Nationwide commissioned Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI) to conduct a nationally representative online survey of 1,000 general consumers and 400 commercial drivers from March 5-18, 2025.

*Focused Driving Rewards is not currently available in AK, CA, FL, HI, LA, MA, NY or OK. Drivers 29 years and younger can earn up to $60 every 6 months. Drivers 30 years and older can earn $2.50 every 2 weeks, up to $30 every 6 months. Focused Driving Rewards is not insurance and does not require the purchase of a policy or a quote. Participation is optional and subject to terms and conditions. Nationwide may terminate the program at any time.

