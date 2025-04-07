Inventhelp Inventor Develops All-In-One Travel Accessory (DCD-469)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a frequent traveler and wanted to create an all-in-one accessory for relaxing or sleeping on a plane, lounge area, or at home," said an inventor, from Clinton, Md., "so I invented the TRAPILLANKEY. My design ensures a comfortable pillow and blanket are available when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a travel neck pillow. In doing so, it allows a person to rest/sleep in a more comfortable position while traveling. It also ensures a blanket is readily accessible if needed. As a result, it increases comfort and warmth. The invention features a portable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-469, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

