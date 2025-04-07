2025 Medium & Heavy Trucks Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium & Heavy Trucks Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added tooffering.Global Medium & Heavy Trucks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



The global medium & heavy trucks market recorded revenues of $2.58 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% between 2019 and 2024.

Market production volume increased with a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 26.00 million units in 2024. North America accounted for a share of 68.7% of the global medium & heavy trucks market in 2024.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global medium & heavy trucks market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global medium & heavy trucks market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key medium & heavy trucks market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global medium & heavy trucks market with five year forecasts by both value and volume Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the global economy

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Geography segmentation

1.6. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Medium & Heavy Trucks

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AB Volvo

Ashok Leyland Ltd

Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd

China FAW Group Co Ltd

CNH Industrial NV

DAF Trucks NV

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd

Eicher Motors Ltd

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS

GAZ

Hino Motors Ltd

Hyundai Motor Co

Isuzu Motors Ltd

Iveco Group NV

Kamaz

Kia Corp

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

MAN Truck & Bus SE.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

PACCAR Inc

Scania AB

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd

Tata Motors Ltd

Tesla Inc

Toyota Motor Corp

Traton SE Volkswagen AG

